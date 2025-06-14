All in for With You

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? That question powers the university’s ambitious new fundraising and engagement effort, With You: The WashU Campaign. Launched May 1, the campaign invites alumni, parents, donors and friends to partner with WashU and work together to build a better world for all.

As the name implies, With You’s success hinges on participation from the WashU community, and helping lead the charge are co-chairs Andrew Bursky, AB ’78, BS ’78, MS ’78; Alicia McDonnell, JD ’95; and Cash Nickerson, JD ’85, MBA ’93, JSD ’25. Together, the trio boasts a rich history of leadership, experience and service to the university.

Bursky regards WashU as both his professional and personal launchpad. He met his wife, Jane, AB ’78, as an undergraduate, and they share their alma mater with one of their two children. Now managing partner of Atlas Holdings LLC, a Connecticut-based private company operating in the manufacturing and distribution sectors, Bursky chairs WashU’s Board of Trustees and sits on the New York Regional Cabinet. He and Jane are longtime donors whose philanthropic priorities include medicine, public health and scholarships.

McDonnell paid frequent visits to WashU’s campus while growing up in St. Louis but did not matriculate as a student until fall 1992, when she entered the law school. She worked as an assistant district attorney in Boston before returning to her hometown, where she is an independent lawyer and real-estate investor. McDonnell remains engaged with the university as a trustee and vice chair of the School of Law National Council. Passionate about educational access, she is a generous supporter of scholarships.

With You co-chair is the latest addition to Nickerson’s growing WashU résumé. Beyond the three degrees he earned from the university, he serves as a distinguished teaching professor at WashU Law, a university trustee, and chair of the Austin/San Antonio and Dallas Regional Cabinets and the law school’s national council. He also practices in the Dallas office of law firm Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. Over the years, he and his wife, Evie — parents to three WashU grads — have made many gifts to advance the law school and cancer research.

Why did you sign on as co-chairs for the With You campaign?

Alicia McDonnell: I sound like I’m quoting the movie American Pie — “that one time at band camp … ”— but I had a very positive experience serving as a scholarship vice chair during the university’s last campaign. I really enjoyed attending events in different cities and meeting amazing WashU alumni across the country. And as a trustee, I want to do my part to support WashU’s efforts.

Andrew Bursky: I was conscripted [laughs]! Seriously, I also feel a deep responsibility to the university, especially as board chair. My WashU education was a transformative experience for me. The years I spent here laid the foundation for the person I’ve become, and I know I’m not alone in this. I feel a palpable sense of obligation to give back because of my good fortune.

Universities nationwide are facing challenges. Why do you believe in supporting higher education and, specifically, WashU?

Bursky: For three reasons: First, because universities like WashU are engines for advancing knowledge, insight and research in virtually every field. Second, they are essential incubators for tomorrow’s leaders. Finally — and, in my opinion, this is underacknowledged — universities help drive social mobility. WashU has devoted considerable resources to ensuring the most promising young people from all backgrounds have an opportunity to learn here.

In times of turmoil, the best-led institutions not only survive but excel. We have an extraordinary leader in Chancellor Martin, a strong board and a community of people who are deeply committed to our mission. WashU has elevated itself into the top tier of universities globally, and our long-term outlook is very bright.

Cash Nickerson: We live in a capitalist society where returns drive action. Companies worry about quarterly earnings. Government officials worry about reelection. But universities like WashU are unique. They can focus on the long arc of humanity and pursue research and innovations with real impact.

One of WashU’s greatest strengths is its location in St. Louis. People really care about each other here in the Heartland. They want to make a difference in their communities. And the work that happens at WashU doesn’t just stay here. It travels around the world.

McDonnell: I also appreciate that we’re guided by Midwestern values. Students from all over the world come to our campus in the middle of the country, and they’re able to thrive and be their best selves here. WashU students are obviously high achievers, yet they understand the importance of making friends, having fun and becoming well-rounded adults.

The more I get to know WashU, the more I realize just how special it is. I see other universities struggle with their culture and leadership — and, consequently, their public image. That’s not a problem at WashU. I’m very bullish about our future.

Why — and how — should the WashU community contribute to With You?

Nickerson: When a sports team loses by a point, everyone focuses on the last play. But it’s never about a single moment. It’s about the entire game. And that applies to fundraising as well. Every dollar matters. We belong to this institution, but this institution also belongs to us. With every gift, regardless of size, we can help carry out WashU’s mission and be part of something greater.

McDonnell: It’s important to remember that With You is not just about giving a specific dollar amount. It’s also about broadening the university’s community of supporters. Engaging with WashU can take various forms, from mentoring current students to networking with young alumni in your field. WashU only grows stronger when more people become invested in it, financially or otherwise.

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be?

Bursky: I’d like to see us cure Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases within the next five to 10 years. And I believe we can do that at WashU.

Nickerson: I write and teach about negotiation, and I view our failure to negotiate with one another as a crisis. I’d like us to learn how to get along and accommodate our differences in a more loving way. I believe WashU’s emphasis on leadership training and dialogue is essential to building a better, happier world.

McDonnell: My answer is similar to Cash’s. I think the world would be calmer and more peaceful if people were healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. To me, improving public health and accelerating medical research would help solve many of our problems.