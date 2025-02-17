Amplifying success

In the early aughts, when interest rates were at their lowest levels in a generation, Tom Anderson, BSBA ’96, worked in wealth management for Merrill Lynch.

He had built a successful business by selling securities-based loans to clients, a concept that marked a shift in the industry. His sales numbers caught the attention of company leaders, who invited him to share his story to inspire other wealth managers.

The speaking assignment led to the opportunity to coach and train hundreds of financial advisers. Prompted by his experiences, Anderson wrote a book to share his insights on how certain types of debt can enhance returns for investors. After moving his practice to Morgan Stanley, he released The Value of Debt: How to Manage Both Sides of a Balance Sheet to Maximize Wealth (Wiley 2013). The book became a New York Times bestseller and led to the publication of two other titles on the topic.

While promoting his first book, Anderson discovered a significant gap in lending technology. To address the issue, he left his brokerage career in 2016 to launch Supernova Technology, a cloud-based software firm that automates securities-based lending for wealth managers, banks and insurance companies. In 2020, he founded a second company, Anasova, which offers a sales intelligence platform for financial services organizations and professionals.

Today, Anderson is a recognized thought leader on the future of financial services. He is a featured expert in news outlets around the world and a regular speaker at industry events. He remains loyal to WashU by serving as a member of the Chicago Regional Cabinet. Additionally, he has contributed to scholarships at Olin Business School and made estate gifts to benefit the university.

Describe your WashU experience.

WashU was exactly what I was looking for in a university. I found a great group of friends and had a blast. I loved the campus size because it was small enough that everywhere I went, I would see people I knew. But it was also big enough that I had the opportunity to meet new people all the time. I spent a lot of time at Olin, but I also took a lot of Spanish classes with [Emeritus Professor] John Garganigo. I’ve spoken the language since I was a little kid, and he placed me into an upper-level course my first year. It was impossible. It was all native speakers reading ancient Spanish literature, and I cried after the first week. Getting an “A” in that course was one of my greatest achievements in college.

Why do you remain engaged with WashU?

I am a longtime member of the Chicago Regional Cabinet because I enjoy serving as a bridge between the university and the broader Chicago community. The cabinet brings insights from members’ local networks back to the university, while also sharing WashU’s story with those who aren’t familiar with it. One recent discussion addressed how well the university is linked to the Chicago high school community. Are we attracting the best applicants from the area? Are students and families aware of the incredible financial aid WashU offers? It’s rewarding to play a part in fostering connections and ensuring talented students from Chicago see WashU as a place where they can thrive.

Additionally, I have made gifts for business school scholarships for many years. As a young alum, I made smaller gifts when I could. Later, after I moved to Chicago, I was visited by Olin Dean Emeritus Bob Virgil [MBA ’60, DBA ’67], and he encouraged me to consider a more significant gift to endow a scholarship. After our conversation, I went home, thought about it and accepted his challenge because it was the right thing to do. I love hearing from my scholarship recipients, including Drake Shafer [BSBA ’23], who was the first in his family to attend college. It’s an incredible feeling knowing that my scholarship made it possible for him to earn his degree.

Why should alumni support the university?

Many of my friends ask why I give to WashU when there are so many other worthy causes. But I believe that perspective misses the mark. I give to the university because it is a successful institution. When you support success, you’re not just maintaining momentum — you’re amplifying it. WashU has consistently excelled in academic excellence, groundbreaking research and its deep commitment to shaping future leaders. Supporting an institution like this is transformative because education has a ripple effect. By investing in WashU, we’re empowering generations of students and researchers whose innovations and contributions will address the very challenges we care about most. What takes place here will resonate far beyond the university.