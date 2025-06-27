THE RECORD

Friend named chair of mechanical engineering, materials science

Friend

James Friend, of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), has been named chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. His appointment will begin in 2026.

Friend leads the medically advanced devices laboratory in the Center for Medical Devices at UCSD. He is a professor in both the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in the Jacobs School of Engineering and in the Department of Surgery in the School of Medicine. He also is the director of the Center for Medical Device Engineering and Biomechanics.

Read more about Friend’s appointment on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

New staff leadership programming available

Volunteers invited to join Data Rescue Project

Engaged City fellow applications due

Notables

Friend named chair of mechanical engineering, materials science

Brown named to Business Journal’s ‘influential women’ class

Several alumni earn Fulbright awards

Obituaries

Frank A. Podosek, planetary scientist, 83

John Gleaves, engineering professor emeritus, 79

James Poag, former chair of German, 90

Research Wire

Ornitz receives NIH grant to study lung development 

Harris selected for William T. Grant Scholar Class of 2030 

Machine learning can improve detection of brain cancer from blood

The View From Here

06.18.25

05.15.25

05.12.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20