Friend named chair of mechanical engineering, materials science

Friend

James Friend, of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), has been named chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. His appointment will begin in 2026.

Friend leads the medically advanced devices laboratory in the Center for Medical Devices at UCSD. He is a professor in both the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in the Jacobs School of Engineering and in the Department of Surgery in the School of Medicine. He also is the director of the Center for Medical Device Engineering and Biomechanics.

Read more about Friend’s appointment on the McKelvey Engineering website.