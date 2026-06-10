THE RECORD

Samsung grant will fund better energy storage systems

By Leah Shaffer
electrical components in a hand
A handful of capacitors and electronic components is pictured. New electrostatic capacitors developed through WashU research could lead to better energy storage systems that power electronic devices and vehicles. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Researchers at WashU have found a promising way to improve electrostatic capacitors using an innovative design of the ferroelectric materials that maintain electric polarization. The work caught the eye of component manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which provided a $1.8 million grant to take this technology to the next level.

Capacitors are a key part of how many advanced electronic devices (including smartphones) function, storing energy in an electric field that can be released quickly as opposed to the slower-releasing chemical energy used in batteries. Capacitors are typically made of two conductive materials with an insulating material in between called the “dielectric,” over which the field will form.

In previous research, Sang Hoon Bae, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at WashU McKelvey Engineering, and colleagues demonstrated how they layered ferroelectric materials in a 2D/3D/2D structure only 30 nanometers thick (1/10 the size of a virus particle). The atomically thin design preserves the crystallinity of the materials and reduces energy loss.

“By minimizing the energy loss, we enhance the energy storage efficiency,” Bae said.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

Applications open for AI research fellowships

Entrepreneurship hall of fame launches

Notables

Coric named Astronaut Scholar

WashU Medicine faculty elected to Association of American Physicians 

WashU in top 10 universities for translating discoveries into real-world solutions

Obituaries

Helen Davis, longtime WashU campus leader, 95

Collin Maher, student in Arts & Sciences, 19

Christopher J. Moran, MD, professor emeritus of radiology, 78

Research Wire

Samsung grant will fund better energy storage systems

Clinical AI that is more honest about what it doesn’t know

Park receives Horowitz Foundation grant

The View From Here

06.03.26

05.18.26

05.04.26

Washington People

Rachel Penczykowski

Doug Frantz

Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20