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WashU launches doctoral program in neuroengineering

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The McKelvey School of Engineering at WashU, in collaboration with WashU Medicine, plans to launch a doctoral program in neuroengineering in fall 2027 to train students who will drive new technologies and methods to study the brain and its complexities.

The fully interdisciplinary program will train technologically and quantitatively oriented students with backgrounds in engineering, computer science, physics or neuroscience for careers in academic research or industry with a special focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

ShiNung Ching, chair of electrical and systems engineering, and Barani Raman, the Dennis & Barbara Kessler Professor of biomedical engineering, will lead the program, which will include faculty from McKelvey Engineering, WashU Medicine and Arts & Sciences. 

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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