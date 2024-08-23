Samuels named director of sustainable design, environmental justice

Linda C. Samuels, a professor and chair of urban design in WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, has been named the school’s inaugural director of sustainable design and environmental justice.

Samuels (Photo: Caitlin Custer)

Among Samuels’ first priorities is to build a collaborative network across the school and broader university to address the global climate crisis and environmental equity. That work will include partnering with leadership to prioritize climate resiliency, healthy environments and equitable urban systems as foundational to the school’s academic mindset.

Samuels also will expand curricular and research collaborations throughout the Sam Fox School and engage with partners across the university, St. Louis and the Midwest.



