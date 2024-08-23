THE RECORD

Samuels named director of sustainable design, environmental justice

Linda C. Samuels, a professor and chair of urban design in WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, has been named the school’s inaugural director of sustainable design and environmental justice.

Samuels (Photo: Caitlin Custer)

Among Samuels’ first priorities is to build a collaborative network across the school and broader university to address the global climate crisis and environmental equity. That work will include partnering with leadership to prioritize climate resiliency, healthy environments and equitable urban systems as foundational to the school’s academic mindset.

Samuels also will expand curricular and research collaborations throughout the Sam Fox School and engage with partners across the university, St. Louis and the Midwest.

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WUPD launches texting service to gather feedback

Gray appointed interim chief financial officer

County voters can vote at the DUC

Notables

Samuels named director of sustainable design, environmental justice

Halvorsen elected to officer role with Gerontological Society of America 

Fort Neuroscience Research Building earns LEED Gold

Obituaries

Richard J. Walter, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 85

Patty Jo Watson, professor emerita in anthropology, 92

Anjali Bhorade, associate professor of ophthalmology, 51

Research Wire

Reichhardt wins NIH MIRA award

Ugandan women’s autonomy key to safer sex

Wobbly molecules get a closer look

The View From Here

07.31.24

07.10.24

06.19.24

Washington People

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Sade Williams Clayton

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20