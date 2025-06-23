New staff leadership programming available

A new portfolio of leadership programming is now available for WashU staff interested in expanding their leadership capabilities. The university is committed to developing leaders among its campus community members.

Washington University in St. Louis’ Learning and Development team, in partnership with Human Resources’ Leadership and Management Development team, revitalized and expanded its online and in-person offerings, which aim to foster a culture of continuous learning. These development opportunities will focus on staff development, plus manager and leadership training. Every program, class, workshop and experience is meant to be practical and immediately applicable for the learner. Staff may enroll and participate in programs at their own pace. Some courses require manager approval.

The Institute for Leadership Excellence’s Emerging Leaders Program and Leadership Excellence and Development Program will be paused in fiscal 2026, which begins July 1. This will enable larger numbers of staff to receive training, better equipping them to lead their respective teams.

Visit the newly redesigned Staff Leadership and Development Hub to learn more and to enroll in courses.