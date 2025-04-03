Gladney appointed chief human resources officer

Apryle M. Gladney has been appointed vice chancellor and chief human resources officer, effective April 1, announced Nichol Luoma, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer.

Gladney

Gladney, who has served in the role on an interim basis since mid-October, will continue to manage the university’s Office of Human Resources teams, which include recruitment and talent acquisition, benefits and well-being, compensation, HR operations, Workday, reporting and compliance, communications and engagement, and professional development and leadership excellence.

“It has been my pleasure to work with Apryle over the past year,” Luoma said. “Her years of WashU HR expertise are invaluable and she is the right leader for WashU during a time when leadership truly matters. We are lucky to have her.”

Having served at WashU for 25 years, Gladney steps into her new role already familiar with the university’s strengths and challenges and remains committed to transparent leadership. Her dedication will help ensure that WashU continues to thrive as a premier higher education and academic medicine institution.

“Apryle brings a wealth of experience to this role,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “Her impact has been impressive, particularly the work she’s done to unify the WashU Medicine and Danforth HR teams into one central unit. Her commitment to our mission is steadfast, and she’s been an empathetic leader during a time of great change.”

In her previous leadership roles at WashU, she oversaw all aspects of employee relations and human resources operations, including compliance, talent acquisition and faculty appointments. Prior to joining WashU in 2000, she was the interim health center manager and human resources and organizational development consultant at BJC HealthCare and consulted for Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

“I am thrilled and deeply honored to be WashU’s next chief human resources officer,” Gladney said. “I look forward to collaborating with our amazing schools, units and departments to drive strategic initiatives, foster a positive work environment and employee experience and contribute to the ongoing successes of WashU. Together, we will continue to make WashU a beacon of excellence and innovation as we forge ahead with our missions to provide exceptional patient care, research and education.”

Gladney graduated from Saint Louis University with a degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and human resource management. She is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management. She also holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification.