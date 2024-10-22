Gladney appointed interim vice chancellor, chief HR officer

Gladney

Apryle M. Gladney has been appointed interim vice chancellor and chief human resources officer at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Nichol Luoma, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer.

In her new interim role, Gladney will oversee the university’s human resources and institutional equity teams. Gladney succeeds Scot Bemis, who retired from the university earlier this month. Her appointment was effective Oct. 15.

“I look forward to working with Apryle as we move forward on a new vision for human resources and engagement at WashU,” Luoma said. “I believe she has the experience needed to lead HR through the upcoming transition as we develop a culture where our employees are encouraged to do their best work.”

Gladney, who has worked at WashU for nearly 25 years, has held multiple HR-related positions throughout her time here. Most recently, she was the associate vice chancellor for HR and oversaw the employee relations and recruitment teams. Previously, she was an assistant vice chancellor for HR and oversaw the merger of the Danforth and Medical campuses’ HR offices into one central unit in 2016. She had served as the assistant director for HR at WashU Medicine. In that role, she oversaw all aspects of employee relations and human resources operations, including compliance, talent acquisition and faculty appointments.

Gladney also served as the interim health center manager and human resources and organizational development consultant at BJC HealthCare and consulted for Missouri Baptist Medical Center prior to joining WashU in 2000.

“WashU is a great organization with talented and hardworking employees, and HR is here to help our workforce achieve their career and professional development goals,” Gladney said. “I am excited to guide WashU’s HR teams on a strategic path forward as we continue to unite with the university’s missions. I look forward to leading a people-centric institution where we want our employees to thrive.”

Gladney earned a degree in business administration, with an emphasis in marketing and human resource management, from Saint Louis University. She is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management and the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity. She also holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification.

The university will begin a national search to fill the position in the near future.