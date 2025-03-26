Gray appointed executive vice chancellor, chief financial officer

David J. Gray has been appointed executive vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer at Washington University in St. Louis, effective April 7, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin announced.

Gray

Gray, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis since Aug. 12, was named to the permanent position following a national search led by Nichol L. Luoma, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer. Previously, Gray served as a senior adviser with professional services firm Huron Consulting Group.

Gray’s areas of responsibility include WashU’s Financial Services, including Treasury and Insurance, Accounting Services, Sponsored Research Accounting, Shared Business Services Hub, Financial Planning and Budgets, and Financial Information Services.

Previously, Gray had served as senior vice president for finance and business and treasurer at Pennsylvania State University for nine years, retiring in December 2020. There, he oversaw finance and business, strategy and budgeting for a wide variety of areas such as human resources, facilities, investments, risk management and business operations. He also served in a similar capacity for the University of Massachusetts.

“David Gray is a seasoned leader with decades of experience in higher education administration,” Martin said. “During his time as interim CFO, he has distinguished himself as a highly competent financial professional and an invaluable part of our leadership team. I’m confident he will continue his strong performance in overseeing our financial operations, a role that is more important than ever as the university navigates unprecedented times.”

At Huron, Gray focused on strategic advisory services to higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations. He has served as an adviser for a number of universities and nonprofits in organizational change, strategic planning, financial management and performance metrics.

“I’m very pleased to ‘officially’ join WashU on a longer-term basis,” Gray said. “Steady, strategic and careful management of the university’s finances is critical to ensuring that WashU can continue to be a regional and national leader to deliver on its core missions of education, research and patient care. I look forward to working with Chancellor Martin and his leadership team to ensure that the university is well-positioned to achieve its goals for generations to come.”

Aside from his professional responsibilities, Gray serves on the boards of directors of the Centre County Airport Authority, Centre Care, a nonprofit skilled nursing facility, and the Mount Nittany Conservancy. He previously had served on the boards of numerous organizations, among them the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the Centre County United Way, the University Corporation for Advanced Internet Development and the University Professional and Continuing Education Association.

Gray earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration from Penn State. He received the Alumni Fellow Award in 2021 from the Penn State Alumni Association.