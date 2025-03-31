WashU named a Voter Friendly Campus

WashU hosted a St. Louis County polling place in the Athletic Complex for the Nov. 5 general election. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)

WashU has once again been named a Voter Friendly Campus, one of 272 campuses nationwide that have successfully implemented practices that encourage students to register and vote.

WashU has earned the Voter Friendly Campus designation every year since its inception five years ago and is one of 12 private research universities to earn this recognition.

Election efforts at WashU are led by the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement and its student-led voter engagement committee, WashU Votes. In the November 2024 general election, 2,096 ballots were cast on campus — the most ever – and many more were cast absentee in students’ home states. Throughout 2024, 2,758 votes were cast on campus in municipal, primary and general elections.

“Voting is a core civic responsibility for every citizen who is eligible to vote,” said Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Executive Director of the Gephardt Institute. “For students in particular, we want them to build the habit of voting and carry it with them throughout their lives.”

WashU will once again host an on-campus polling location for St. Louis County voters on Tuesday, April 8, in Room 276 of the Danforth University. Voters need a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri (such as a driver’s license or state ID) or a photo ID issued by the U.S. government (for example, a passport).