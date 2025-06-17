THE RECORD

Volunteers invited to join Data Rescue Project

This summer, WashU Libraries is piloting an asynchronous version of the Data Rescue workflows that is open to all. Volunteers of all levels are invited to contribute to advocacy, web archiving and data preservation efforts. 

Olin Library

The Data Rescue Project is a joint effort among a group of data organizations, including the International Association for Social Science Information, Research Data Access and Preservation, and members of the Data Curation Network, to serve as a clearinghouse for data rescue efforts nationally and internationally.

Jennifer Moore, head of data services at WashU Libraries, said public data lies at the heart of scientific research, inquiry and public health policy decisions.

“We heard alarm from every corner of our campus and the community over the loss of critical scientific research datasets. The research community has made significant strides in making data publicly accessible, so we can see a return on our investment,” Moore said.

