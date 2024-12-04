THE RECORD

WashU Libraries offer free access to newspapers

WashU faculty, staff and students have access to national and local news publications through the university’s library system. Publications such as The New York Times, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The Chronicle of Higher Education and the St. Louis Business Journal allow members of the WashU community to create personal accounts using their university email accounts.

Other sites, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kansas City Star, The Atlantic and The New Yorker, are accessible through databases like Factiva and Nexis Uni; users can log in with their WUSTL Key. PressReader offers access to publications such as USA Today, The Guardian, The Independent and several lifestyle magazines. For assistance, contact a subject librarian, text your question to the librarians at 314-219-1462, or use the red chat icon on the WashU Libraries website.

WashU faculty, staff and students are also eligible for St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library cards, which provide access to Newsbank, a database that contains many U.S. and international newspapers.

