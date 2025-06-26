THE RECORD

Obituary: Frank A. Podosek, planetary scientist, 83

Frank A. Podosek, a professor emeritus of earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Florida. He was 83 years old.

Podosek served as an active faculty member from 1973 to 2011, conducting isotopic analysis of natural materials to elucidate the character and history of our planet and planetary systems.

As the executive editor of the journal Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta from 2000 to 2011, Podosek significantly enhanced the journal’s impact. Podosek was a fellow of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences (MCSS).

He is survived by his son, Steve, his daughter Elaine, and two grandchildren.

Read the full obituary on the MCSS website.

