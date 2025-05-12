The View From Here 05.12.25

May 12, 2025 SHARE Internationally acclaimed playwright and MacArthur “genius grant” recipient Lynn Nottage (right) meets with students in the course “Advanced Playwrighting,” led by Zachariah Ezer, in Arts & Sciences. Nottage was on campus in April to receive WashU’s 2025 International Humanities Prize. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU) Violist Amy Greenhalgh (left), teacher of applied music and assistant dean of advising, joins visiting cellist Kimberly Jeong, interim director of strings and chamber music, for Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Eyeglass Duo” March 31 in the 560 Music Center’s Pillsbury Theatre. (Photo: Jamie Perkins) Guitarist W. Mark Akin, teacher of applied music, performs “Variations on a Theme of Sor,” Op. 15 by Miguel Llobet March 31 in the 560 Music Center’s Pillsbury Theatre. (Photo: Jamie Perkins) Riisa Rawlins, chief executive officer at the Community Health Commission of Missouri, delivers the mini keynote during day two of the Brown School’s “Bridging Data Divides: Collaborating for Impact” event May 2 in the Clark-Fox Forum in Hilman Hall. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Steven Fazzari (left), in Arts & Sciences, speaks during the Weidenbaum Center’s panel discussion on “The First 100 Days of the Trump Administration” April 30 at the Charles F. Knight Executive Education Center. Faculty experts on the panel included Andrew Reeves (right), Deanna Barch, Krister Knapp, Ariela Schachter, with moderator Elizabeth Larson, all in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Commencement preparations begin May 5 on Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU) A member of the Bears track and field team trains for the national championships as Commencement preparations progress May 7 on Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU) Artist Tim Youd types, word for word, Stanley Elkin’s 1971 novel, “The Dick Gibson Show,” during overnight hours April 13-May 1 on KWUR, WashU’s student radio station. The performance is part of Youd’s “100 Novels Project,” where he types works of literature using the same make and model of typewriter originally used by the author. Youd is in St. Louis in conjunction with the WashU Libraries exhibit “Stanley and Joan Elkin’s Artistic Kingdom.” Stanley Elkin taught in the Department of English in Arts & Sciences from 1960 until his death in 1995. (Photo: Virginia Harold/WashU) Ting Wang (left), head of the Department of Genetics at WashU Medicine, delivers closing remarks at the department’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and Symposium April 24 at Moore Auditorium on the Medical Campus. The event celebrated the department’s history, people and scientific community with current and past members, including faculty, students, postdocs and staff. (Photo courtesy of Wang) Students and lab members from WashU Medicine’s Department of Genetics present their posters during the department’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and Symposium April 24 at the Couch Biomedical Research Building on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Eliza Gan/WashU Medicine)