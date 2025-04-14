The View From Here 04.14.25

April 14, 2025 SHARE A family poses with the WashU Bear at the annual Reunion Weekend Alumni BBQ April 5 in the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU) Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) gets a preview of Thurtene Carnival as students prepare for the event, which was scheduled April 4-6 near Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU) Students prepare for Thurtene Carnival, which was set for April 4-6 near Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU) WashU student Jack Lasky (left) and his mom, Jill Lasky, chat with Chancellor Martin at the spring 2025 Parents Council Chancellor’s Reception April 4 at the Kemper Art Museum. (Photo: Sid Hastings/WashU) Students perform during Carnaval, an annual student-run Latine cultural show, which was held March 28-29 in Edison Theatre. The theme for this year’s show was “Eternidad.” (Courtesy photo) Students perform during Carnaval, an annual student-run Latine cultural show, which was held March 28-29 in Edison Theatre. (Courtesy photo) Michael Olson, in Arts & Sciences, speaks during the Public Policy Reception for Small Grant Awardees March 31 in Seigle Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) The Sam Fox School hosts the 2025 BFA in Studio Art Junior Exhibition opening reception of “Parallel Play” featuring artists Zix Chen, Seamus Curtin, Maya Iskoz, Priscilla Lee, Effie Lillig, Grace Pindel and Gia Thomas March 28 at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU) Alumna and author Vivian Gibson views “Held in Absence,” by Maya Dabney, for the first time during the University City Public Art Series opening April 6 in Janet Majerus Park. Gibson’s memoir, “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” was the inspiration for Dabney’s piece and documents the story of Gibson’s family who lived in the Millcreek Valley, a neighborhood razed in 1959 to build a highway. The artwork will be on view until Labor Day. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU) Gary Parker (right), associate dean for external affairs and director of the Clark-Fox Policy Institute, moderates a discussion with keynote speaker Charles M. Blow during the Rainbow Resilience: Advancing LGBTQ+ Wellness Summit, hosted by the Brown School, March 28-29 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School) WUPD comfort dogs Brookie and Bear host the Thurtene Carnival Doghouse, where visitors could meet and adopt dogs from Stray Rescue, on April 5 near Francis Olympic Field. (Photo courtesy of WUPD) Environmental lawyer Rob Bilott (left), known for exposing toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water, speaks with Tristram “T.R.” Kidder, in Arts & Sciences, as part of the Assembly Series April 7 in Graham Chapel. Bilott visited several classes, then later gave a public lecture and participated in an audience Q&A. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU)