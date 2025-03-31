Skip to content
The View From Here 03.31.25
While on campus, opera star Lawrence Brownlee leads a masterclass March 24 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. WashU doctoral candidate Christina Smiley (right) performs “The Grey Wolf” by H. T. Burleigh. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/WashU)
David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine, speaks to attendees at the alumni celebration for the Medical Scientist Training Program March 8 at Busch Stadium. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Wayne Yokoyama, MD (left), director of WashU Medicine’s Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP), welcomes P. Roy Vagelos, MD, a renowned physician-scientist and pharmaceutical executive, March 8 at the 2025 MSTP Retreat and Alumni Celebration. Vagelos founded the program in 1969. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
Roger M. Perlmutter, MD, PhD, a graduate of WashU Medicine’s Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) who later went on to lead research and development at Merck & Co., speaks to students March 8 at the 2025 MSTP Retreat and Alumni Celebration. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)
WashU student Zariah Taylor sings the national anthem at the St. Louis City SC game March 15 at Energizer Park. Taylor, who is from St. Louis, is majoring in fashion design at the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Jeff Curry/St. Louis City SC)
Sumanth Prabhu, MD, the Tobias and Hortense Lewin Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Diseases and director of the Cardiovascular Division at WashU Medicine, provides introductory remarks at the inaugural Douglas L. Mann Endowed Lectureship in Cardiovascular Sciences March 12 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Eric N. Olson, founding chair of the Department of Molecular Biology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, delivers the inaugural Douglas L. Mann Endowed Lecture on “Muscle Making and Breaking: From Development to Disease and Beyond” March 12. WashU Medicine’s Cardiovascular Division in the Department of Medicine hosted the event. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)
Participants in the 314 Day Fun Run pose for a photo March 14 in Tisch Park. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
WashU rings in 314 Day with a 3.14 mile-run through campus and Forest Park. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Community members enjoy doughnuts after completing their 314 Day Fun Run in Tisch Park. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Naresha Saligrama, an assistant professor of neurology at WashU Medicine, receives the Unanue Prize during the annual Bursky Symposium March 20 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)
Acclaimed tenor Lawrence Brownlee (right) performs March 23 in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall as part of the 2025 Great Artists Series, sponsored by the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences. Accompanying Brownlee was pianist Kevin Miller. (Photos: Jamie Perkins/WashU)
