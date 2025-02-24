The View From Here 02.24.25

February 24, 2025 SHARE Attendees at the inaugural WashU Data Viz Competition awards reception browse the submissions and cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award winners Feb. 13 in Knight Hall’s Frick Forum. (Photo: Carter Staley/Digital Transformation) Stephanie Evergreen (right), an internationally renowned data visualization expert and best-selling author, presents the first-place award in the faculty/staff category of the inaugural WashU Data Viz Competition to Team KALL to Action — (from left) Liz Rolf, Ann Schmidt, Kayla Manley and Liz Vestal, of the Brown School Evaluation Center. The competition took place during Love Data Week festivities at WashU. (Photo: Carter Staley/Digital Transformation) A student walks through the South 40 underpass Feb. 19. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU) WashU students (back row, from left) Sweta Patel, Lauren Adams, Kate White and Maya Sumra present a caged wheelchair for co-designer Sarah Jean Schwegel, who plays power soccer. The second annual Make-A-Thon, held Feb. 6 on the Medical Campus, brought together students from the Program in Occupational Therapy, at WashU Medicine, and the McKelvey School of Engineering to design adaptive devices in partnership with people with disabilities. (Photo: Michele Berhorst/WashU Medicine) Taryn Sager (left) and Aashna Sahejpal (seated), both students at the McKelvey School of Engineering, work with Elva Lin, a student in the Program in Occupational Therapy, in the Spartan Light Metal Products Makerspace on the Danforth Campus. Teams had 10 days to design and build an adaptive technology device to meet the unique needs of community members with disabilities. (Photo: Michele Berhorst/WashU Medicine) Sophomores AnnLauren Djoko (left) and Grace Henderson perform in Black Anthology. This year’s production was produced by Sarah Aliche, directed by Avery Melton-Meaux and written by Alethea Franklin. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Student group Black Anthology performs its 2025 show, “Echoes of Her,” Feb. 7-8 in Edison Theatre. Dance performances were choreographed by students Ja’lynn Maldonado and Anijah Lloyd. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Faculty members Derek Hoeferlin (left), of the Sam Fox School, Ila Sheren, in Arts & Sciences, and graduate student Chinh Pham (right) make final decisions on the setup of the “Extractivism in the Americas” exhibit on Jan. 31 at the Des Lee Gallery. The exhibit features artworks focused on mining, pipelines, groundwater and other natural resource extraction. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU) WashU faculty members Ila Sheren (left), in Arts & Sciences, and Patricia Olynyk, of the Sam Fox School, work with Joshua Stulen, director of the Des Lee Gallery, to make final decisions on the setup of the “Extractivism in the Americas” exhibit Jan. 31. The Des Lee exhibit features artworks focused on mining, pipelines, groundwater and other natural resource extraction. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU) People walk through the South 40 on the Danforth Campus after a snowfall Feb. 19. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU) Andrew Reeves (right), director of the Weidenbaum Center, engages in a discussion with authors Daniel Schlozman (left) and Sam Rosenfeld about their new book, “The Hollow Parties: The Many Pasts and Disordered Present of American Party Politics” Feb. 6 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU) Celebrated violinist Karen Gomyo performs in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall Feb. 16 as part of the 2025 Great Artists Series, sponsored by the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences. Accompanying Gomyo was acclaimed pianist Orion Weiss. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/Arts & Sciences) Kelly Daniel-Decker (center), teacher of applied music, and Todd Decker (left), the Paul Tietjens Professor of Music, both in the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences, perform songs about love and romance Feb. 14 in the Kemper Art Museum, as part of the “Kemper Unplugged” series. (Photo: Jamie Perkins/Arts & Sciences)