The View From Here 02.03.25

Students play trivia
Students test their knowledge at Campus Life’s Winter Fest: Trivia Night Jan. 16 in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Yiwen Zha/Student Affairs)
Author Liz Chiarello answers an audience member’s question during a discussion of her book, “Policing Patients: Treatment and Surveillance on the Frontlines of the Opioid Crisis,” Jan. 14 at the Weidenbaum Center. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU)
Flint Fowler (right), WashU alumnus and recipient of the annual Rosa L. Parks Award, is applauded as Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and other event attendees take part in the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel. This year’s theme was “Responsibility,” inspired by King’s quote, “Ultimately individual responsibility lies not in the external situation but in the internal response,” from his sermon titled “Accepting Responsibility for Your Actions.” (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
The university community comes together Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he has made. The event included various speakers, student performances and an award ceremony. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Legacy Jackson, recipient of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Service Award, speaks during the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Members of the Unending Praise Gospel Acapella Choir perform during the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)
Members of the WashU Juggling Club juggle at an activities far
Hundreds of WashU students attend the Student Union activities fair Jan. 24 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Yiwen Zha/Student Affairs)
Students look at art in a gallery
“The Queer Experience,” an exhibit co-sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and the Sam Fox School, draws a crowd Jan. 16 in Steinberg Hall Gallery. The exhibit featured paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, poetry and zines. (Photo: Pascal Sloman/Student Affairs)

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Competition submissions sought

Reminder of key university policies

Notables

Colditz receives award from Susan G. Komen

Isabelle recognized by NASPA

Chen elected fellow of Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Clark to enhance safety of autonomous systems

‘Here and Next’ Seed Grants awarded

Improving breast cancer risk assessment for Black women

The View From Here

The View From Here 02.03.25

01.15.25

01.08.25

Washington People

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20