The View From Here 02.03.25

February 3, 2025 SHARE Students test their knowledge at Campus Life’s Winter Fest: Trivia Night Jan. 16 in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Yiwen Zha/Student Affairs) Author Liz Chiarello answers an audience member’s question during a discussion of her book, “Policing Patients: Treatment and Surveillance on the Frontlines of the Opioid Crisis,” Jan. 14 at the Weidenbaum Center. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU) Flint Fowler (right), WashU alumnus and recipient of the annual Rosa L. Parks Award, is applauded as Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and other event attendees take part in the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel. This year’s theme was “Responsibility,” inspired by King’s quote, “Ultimately individual responsibility lies not in the external situation but in the internal response,” from his sermon titled “Accepting Responsibility for Your Actions.” (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) The university community comes together Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he has made. The event included various speakers, student performances and an award ceremony. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Legacy Jackson, recipient of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Service Award, speaks during the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Members of the Unending Praise Gospel Acapella Choir perform during the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 20 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU) Hundreds of WashU students attend the Student Union activities fair Jan. 24 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Yiwen Zha/Student Affairs) “The Queer Experience,” an exhibit co-sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and the Sam Fox School, draws a crowd Jan. 16 in Steinberg Hall Gallery. The exhibit featured paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, poetry and zines. (Photo: Pascal Sloman/Student Affairs)