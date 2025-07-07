Obituary: Arthur L. Prensky, professor emeritus of neurology, 94

Prensky

Arthur L. Prensky, MD, a professor emeritus of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Monday, June 16, 2025, after a short illness. He was 94. Over his 45-year career, Prensky became a world authority in metabolic disorders, headache and neurodevelopment.

“Arthur was one of the most brilliant minds in neurology,” said Jin-Moo Lee, MD, PhD, the Andrew B. & Gretchen P. Jones Professor and head of the Department of Neurology at WashU Medicine. “He was a living legend — a master clinician who trained generations of pediatric neurologists. His influence can be felt in programs and practices throughout the world.”

Prensky graduated from Cornell University in 1951 and earned his medical degree from New York University. As a captain in the U.S. Air Force, he served as adviser to the surgeon general on medical problems of flight. He then completed postgraduate training at Massachusetts General Hospital before becoming an instructor in the Department of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. In 1967, he came to WashU Medicine as an assistant professor.

A dedicated leader, clinician and researcher, Prensky was the first Allen P. and Josephine B. Green Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at WashU Medicine. He served as director of the Division of Pediatric Neurology at St. Louis Children’s Hospital from 1974-84 and president of the Child Neurology Society from 1979-80. After retiring in 2000, he returned to St. Louis Children’s Hospital in 2002 to provide inpatient care.

Prensky is survived by his brother, Simon Prensky, and his sister-in-law, Suzanne. He was the beloved husband of the late Vivian Prensky and the late Sheila Prensky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation.

