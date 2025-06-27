WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

The Washington University Police Department (WashU PD) will conduct its biannual active shooter training exercise July 9 on the South 40 area of the Danforth Campus. The training exercise is not in response to a specific threat but is a proactive measure to enhance WashU PD’s preparedness and response capabilities.

The training exercise involves simulated scenarios, but the community may notice loud noises, a heightened police and emergency responder presence and restricted access to some parts of campus.

The department also will hold training involving only law enforcement personnel July 7 and 8 on WashU’s South Campus.

Contact WashU PD at 314-935-5555 with any questions or concerns.