Register for parking permits, Metro passes soon

Danforth Campus employees at Washington University in St. Louis can purchase a 2025-26 Danforth Campus parking permit and register for a Metro U-Pass beginning at 10 a.m. May 21.

The U-Pass provides free access to the St. Louis region’s Metrolink train and Metro bus public transit system. WashU Medicine employees also can register for a U-Pass or Danforth Campus reciprocal parking permit.

Visit the Parking & Transportation website for permit pricing and sustainable commuting information as well as updates on campus electric vehicle charging stations and upcoming high-traffic dates.