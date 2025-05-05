Biology students win annual awards

CSeniors Basma Daham (clockwise from top left), Autumn Kim, Lillith Streett and Angelina O’Brien, in Arts & Sciences, were named winners of the Department of Biology’s annual awards.

The Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has named the 2025 student winners of its annual awards. They are:

Basma Daham, who is majoring in biology, with a specialization in neuroscience, and in Arabic, both in Arts & Sciences, won the Garland Allen Prize, awarded to a student who has made significant efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Autumn Kim, a biology major with specialization in ecology and evolution, and a minor in East Asian languages and cultures, received the Ralph S. Quatrano Prize, given to the thesis showing greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications.

Angelina O’Brien, a biology major with specialization in molecular biology and biochemistry, and a minor in computer science, won the Marion Smith Spector Prize, which recognizes academic excellence and outstanding undergraduate achievement in research.