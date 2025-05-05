THE RECORD

Biology students win annual awards

By Erin Gerrity
CSeniors Basma Daham (clockwise from top left), Autumn Kim, Lillith Streett and Angelina O’Brien, in Arts & Sciences, were named winners of the Department of Biology’s annual awards.

The Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has named the 2025 student winners of its annual awards. They are:

  • Basma Daham, who is majoring in biology, with a specialization in neuroscience, and in Arabic, both in Arts & Sciences, won the Garland Allen Prize, awarded to a student who has made significant efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • Autumn Kim, a biology major with specialization in ecology and evolution, and a minor in East Asian languages and cultures, received the Ralph S. Quatrano Prize, given to the thesis showing greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications.
  • Angelina O’Brien, a biology major with specialization in molecular biology and biochemistry, and a minor in computer science, won the Marion Smith Spector Prize, which recognizes academic excellence and outstanding undergraduate achievement in research.
  • Lillith Streett, who is majoring in biology, with a specialization in neuroscience, and in history, both in Arts & Sciences, received the Harrison D. Stalker Award, given to a student whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Child tuition benefit webinar offered

Flags lowered in memory of Pope Francis

WashU moves training to Workday Learning

Notables

Biology students win annual awards

McKelvey Engineering honors 2025 distinguished alumni

Student Life wins best newspaper honor at Missouri College Media awards

Obituaries

Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Research Wire

Understanding genetic factors behind a pediatric brain tumor

Study examines overlap in causes of cancer, neurodevelopmental disorders

Pollina honored for innovations in neuroscience

The View From Here

05.05.25

04.28.25

04.14.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20