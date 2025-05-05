Biology students win annual awards

The Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has named the 2025 student winners of its annual awards. They are:
- Basma Daham, who is majoring in biology, with a specialization in neuroscience, and in Arabic, both in Arts & Sciences, won the Garland Allen Prize, awarded to a student who has made significant efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Autumn Kim, a biology major with specialization in ecology and evolution, and a minor in East Asian languages and cultures, received the Ralph S. Quatrano Prize, given to the thesis showing greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications.
- Angelina O’Brien, a biology major with specialization in molecular biology and biochemistry, and a minor in computer science, won the Marion Smith Spector Prize, which recognizes academic excellence and outstanding undergraduate achievement in research.
- Lillith Streett, who is majoring in biology, with a specialization in neuroscience, and in history, both in Arts & Sciences, received the Harrison D. Stalker Award, given to a student whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.