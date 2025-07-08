WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WashU Night at the Ballpark will be Sept. 5, when the Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. Employees who purchase tickets by July 19 or Aug. 22, when sales close, will be entered in raffles to win autographed baseballs. Get game details and purchase tickets on the Human Resources website.
