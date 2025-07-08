THE RECORD

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WashU Night at the Ballpark will be Sept. 5, when the Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. Employees who purchase tickets by July 19 or Aug. 22, when sales close, will be entered in raffles to win autographed baseballs. Get game details and purchase tickets on the Human Resources website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

New staff leadership programming available

Notables

Danforth Staff Council selects new members, leaders

WashU Medicine develops new postbaccalaureate training program 

Board of Trustees elects new members

Obituaries

Arthur L. Prensky, professor emeritus of neurology, 94

Frank A. Podosek, planetary scientist, 83

John Gleaves, engineering professor emeritus, 79

Research Wire

Ornitz receives NIH grant to study lung development 

Harris selected for William T. Grant Scholar Class of 2030 

Machine learning can improve detection of brain cancer from blood

The View From Here

06.18.25

05.15.25

05.12.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20