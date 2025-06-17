Local educators to participate in WashU Summer Teacher-Researcher Program

Thirteen teachers from across the St. Louis region have been selected to work with WashU faculty members for the 2025 Summer Teacher-Researcher Program.

A group of teachers participating in 2025 Summer Teacher Researcher Program gathered on the Danforth Campus in June to launch their lab experiences with WashU faculty. Among them are (from left): Rubina McCadney (University City); Alexandra Hays (Lafayette Prep Academy); Andrea Holmes-Bownes (East St. Louis District 189); Tasha Jordan (University City); Alex Messina (St. Charles R-VI); Kirstin Blase (Villa Duchesne); and David Ganey (Maplewood Richmond Heights). (Photo courtesy of Institute for School Partnership)

Administered in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis’ Institute for School Partnership, the program is designed to provide opportunities for faculty to connect with local educators and to provide professional development for area K-12 teachers.

Teacher-researchers spend four to six weeks in the summer working alongside WashU faculty in cutting-edge labs, gaining firsthand experience at the heart of real scientific research.

The 2025 cohort includes four educators from the School District of University City: Tasha Jordan, Matt Tuths, Rubina McCadney, and Monique Hite-Patterson, as well as Alexandra Hays (Lafayette Prep Academy), Jose Helio de Souza (Normandy Schools Collaborative), Anne Deken (John Burroughs), Andrea Holmes-Bownes (East St. Louis District 189), Alex Messina (St. Charles R-VI), Joe Bartin (Kirkwood), Sarah Scerba (Rockwood), David Ganey (Maplewood Richmond Heights) and Kirstin Blase (Villa Duchesne).

Learn more on the Institute for School Partnership website.