Huang installed as Irving Louis Horowitz Professor in Social Policy

Jin Huang has been installed as the Irving Louis Horowitz Professor in Social Policy at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. A ceremony took place April 22.

Jin Huang delivers his address, “What Institutions Make Possible,” during his April 22 installation as the Irving Louis Horowitz Professor in Social Policy. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/WashU)

He delivered an installation address titled “What Institutions Make Possible.”

Huang is co-director of the WashU Brown School’s Center for Social Development and an internationally renowned expert in the development of social policies that support family and child well-being.

His work centers on financial capability and asset building programs for disadvantaged populations, such as low-income children, children with disabilities, children of immigrants, and youth in transition to adulthood. Huang’s research aims for universal policies that offer financial capability and structured asset building for all.

The Irving Louis Horowitz Professorship in Social Policy was established in 2020 by Mary Curtis Horowitz to honor her late first husband’s contributions to the advancement of social policy and to support ongoing research and teaching in this area. Irving Louis Horowitz (1929–2012) was the Hannah Arendt Distinguished University Professor Emeritus of Sociology and Political Science at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Horowitz taught at many institutions around the world, including WashU from 1963 to 1969. He served as chair of the sociology departments at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, WashU and Rutgers.