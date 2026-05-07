THE RECORD

Li named Stanley A. Sawyer professor

By Leah Shaffer
Bo Li listens with Xuming He at her installation ceremony. (Photo: Ana Dias)

Bo Li, co-director of the Transdisciplinary Institute in Applied Data Sciences in WashU Art & Sciences, has been named a Stanley A. Sawyer Professor. An installation ceremony took place April 21.

Li, a renowned expert in data sciences, joined WashU in 2024 from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her research focuses on spatial and spatiotemporal statistics with applications in environmental sciences, including climatology, atmospheric science, public health, forestry and agriculture. Her contributions have earned her notable recognition, including the Young Investigator Award and the Distinguished Achievement Award from the American Statistical Association Section on Statistics and the Environment.

Sawyer, who died in 2017, was a distinguished mathematician and statistician. He joined the WashU faculty in 1984 as a professor of mathematics and soon became a professor of genetics and biostatistics at WashU Medicine, where he taught for decades.

Visit the Ampersand website to learn more about Li’s work. View the installation ceremony here.

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