THE RECORD

Raman named Dennis and Barbara Kessler Professor

By Channing Suhl
Barani Raman speaks during his installation ceremony as the Dennis and Barbara Kessler Professor of Biomedical Engineering. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)

Barani Raman, a renowned expert in systems neuroscience, machine olfaction and bio-inspired computing, has been named the Dennis and Barbara Kessler Professor of Biomedical Engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering. An installation ceremony took place March 4.

A faculty member in the Department of Biomedical Engineering since 2010, Raman leads the systems neuroscience and neuromorphic engineering lab, which studies how the relatively simple insect brain processes complex sensory signals. Lab members also work to identify fundamental principles of neural computation. In parallel, Raman is also involved with developing novel neuromorphic devices, such as an “electronic nose,” and algorithms that have potential applications in biomedical, homeland security, robotics and human-computer interaction domains. He is the founding director of the Center for Cyborg and Biorobotics Research.

In 2001, Dennis and Barbara Kessler, both graduates of WashU, made a commitment to establish this professorship to encourage activity in biomedical engineering, which they especially value for its potential in genetic medical research.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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