Epps installed as Cayne Distinguished Professor of Law

Daniel Epps has been installed as the Howard and Caroline Cayne Distinguished Professor of Law at Washington University in St. Louis. An installation ceremony took place Feb. 26 in Anheuser-Busch Hall.

Daniel Epps speaks during his Feb. 26 installation as the Howard and Caroline Cayne Distinguished Professor of Law. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)

A prominent expert on the U.S. Supreme Court, Epps is frequently quoted in the media and is widely known for his influential work on Supreme Court reform, including a restructuring proposal that helped shape national policy discussions. He co-hosts the podcast “Divided Argument,” which examines the court’s work, and has litigated before the Supreme Court.

Howard Cayne, a 1979 law alumnus, and Caroline Cayne are longtime advocates of WashU Law and deeply committed partners in WashU’s mission. They established the distinguished professorship in recognition of the vital role that exceptional faculty played in Howard’s legal education.

Read more about Epps and the Caynes on the WashU Law website.