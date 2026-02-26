New WashU Medicine program to train data specialists

WashU Medicine’s Institute for Informatics, Data Science and Biostatistics (I2DB) is offering a new, more flexible program designed to meet the changing needs of the health and data science fields. The new master’s program in biomedical data science and AI (BDS-AI) — one of few such programs in the U.S. — began accepting applications for full-time students in December and is accepting applications for part-time enrollees until July 15.

The new BDS-AI master’s program offers biostatistics, data science and biomedical informatics as concentrations in a single degree program. It replaces the previous separate master’s programs in biostatistics, biostatistics and data science, and biomedical informatics to address the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in health care.

Po-Yin Yen, I2DB’s deputy director for education, says the program design allows students to pursue one of three concentrations and choose elective courses from the other two disciplines.

“The new BDS-AI master’s program will equip students with versatile skills that are applicable across a wide range of career pathways,” said Yen. “We want to train students to use AI tools and interdisciplinary skills increasing in demand for health care and health decision making.”

The flexibility in curriculum, along with part-time enrollment and evening class scheduling options, is designed to accommodate working students.

