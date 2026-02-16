Payne elected president of medical informatics organization 

Payne

Philip Payne, vice chancellor for biomedical informatics and data science at WashU Medicine and chief health AI officer for BJC Health and WashU Medicine, has been elected president and chair of the American Medical Informatics Association. Payne was elected by the 5,600-member organization, which includes clinicians, researchers, data scientists and industry professionals. He started his term Jan. 1.

Payne, who is also the Janet and Bernard Becker Professor at WashU Medicine and a professor of computer science and engineering at the WashU McKelvey School of Engineering, is founding director of both the Institute for Informatics, Data Science and Biostatistics at WashU Medicine and WashU Medicine and BJC Health’s joint Center for Health AI. His research focuses on improving clinical outcomes and accelerating biomedical research through the application of data and informatics tools.

Payne has long been at the forefront of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) as they have rapidly transformed the field of medicine. Among other pursuits, his lab specializes in data-driven approaches to characterize biomolecular and clinical information to improve diagnosis and treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases, cancer and neurodegeneration.

