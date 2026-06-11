Spangler named Beinecke Scholar

Spangler

Nicole Spangler, a rising senior studying classics and history in WashU Arts & Sciences, received a prestigious Beinecke Scholarship, becoming the first WashU student to win that honor since 2014.

The Beinecke Scholarship recognizes exceptional college juniors who are studying the arts, humanities or social sciences and plan to continue their education in a graduate or PhD program. Recipients receive $35,000 for their advanced degree.

Spangler has conducted archaeological field work in Austria and Greece and archival research at the Winter Park History Museum. In 2024, Spangler was selected as a WashU Living History Scholar, completing an independent research project on Deaf history and the politics of Deaf education.

Spangler hopes to pursue a PhD in history, studying 19th century social reform movements and their modern-day legacy.