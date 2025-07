The East End parking garage on the Danforth Campus was recognized for its sustainable features. (Photo: Peter Aaron/OTTO)

The East End garage, built with a focus on both sustainability and future flexibility, was recently recognized by the national rating system Parksmart for its design and features.

The East End garage is the second WashU garage to earn Parksmart’s bronze certification, joining WashU Medicine’s Newstead Garage, which received its certification in 2024.

Read more about the new bronze certification on the Office of Sustainability website.