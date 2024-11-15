THE RECORD

WashU again recognized as bike-friendly university

The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle-Friendly University program, which recognizes college campuses that provide accessible cycling options, recently re-awarded WashU its Gold designation.

WashU was first awarded the Gold level in 2020. In addition, the WashU Medical Campus received a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Business award in 2022.   

The ranking is the culmination of years of intentional efforts across departments to build a safer, more comfortable and more convenient campus for all users. The university encourages bicycling as a convenient and sustainable option for transportation and provides amenities including free bike tuneups, access to showers and bike repair stations.

To learn more about the Gold designation, visit the Office of Sustainability website.

