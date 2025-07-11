Yue wins Paley Center internship

Rising WashU junior Madison Yue has won a prestigious Peter Roth Internship from the Paley Center for Media in New York.

Madison Yue poses outside the Paley Center for Media in New York. (Courtesy photo)

Yue, who is majoring in both sociology, in Arts & Sciences, and marketing, in Olin Business School, at Washington University in St. Louis, is among 20 Roth recipients for 2025. The paid internships afford practical experience as well as opportunities to meet and interact with television executives and creators. This summer, Yue has gone behind the scenes at the Today show; visited sets for The Kelly Clarkson Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers, among others; and developed social media content across multiple platforms.

“We are so excited to welcome and support such a talented, passionate and dedicated cohort of future media executives, creators, writers and thought leaders,” said Peter Roth, a former president of both Warner Bros. Television Group and Fox Entertainment, for whom the internship is named. “I fully expect, and I am convinced, that they will make a significant contribution towards the betterment and nurturing of great television.”

Founded in 1975, the Paley Center is dedicated to preserving media history and exploring its influence on culture and society. For more information, visit paleycenter.org.