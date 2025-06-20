Several alumni earn Fulbright awards

Eight recent alumni and one current student of Washington University in St. Louis earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to teach English or to conduct research in the 2025-26 academic year. The program recognizes talented leaders and scholars who are committed to promoting global collaboration and understanding.

This year’s honorees are:

Lisa Gong, a current MD student at WashU School of Medicine. Gong earned an award to conduct medical sciences research in Taiwan;

Pranav Kirti, who graduated in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in data science from the McKelvey School of Engineering. Kirti earned an award to conduct computer science research in Germany;

Nathan Lin, who graduated in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Arts & Sciences. Lin earned an award to conduct biology research in Sweden;

Sarah Matney, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in psychological and brain sciences from Arts & Sciences. Matney earned an award to conduct public health research in India;

Henry Michael, who graduated in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in history from Arts & Sciences. Michael earned an award to conduct history research in Lesotho;

Emma Ryan, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in in political science and in economics from Arts & Sciences. Ryan earned an award to teach English in Greece;

Isaac Seiler, who graduated in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Arts & Sciences. Seiler earned an award to teach English in Taiwan;

Sarai Steinberg, who graduated in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in American culture studies from Arts & Sciences. Steinberg earned an award to teach English in Mexico; and

Rick Wang, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Arts & Sciences. Wang also earned an award to teach English in Taiwan.



Two additional alumni were offered awards but declined them. Additionally, six alumni were named alternates.

Created in 1946, the Fulbright Program has granted more than 400,000 awards to students, scholars and professionals of diverse fields. Washington University in St. Louis has been named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students for the past several years.