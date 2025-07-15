Pediatrics names two new co-vice chairs 

Ana Maria Arbeláez, MD (left), and Stephanie A. Fritz, MD, have been named co-vice chairs of clinical investigation in the Department of Pediatrics. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

The Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has named two distinguished pediatricians the department’s co-vice chairs of clinical investigation. The new roles were effective Jan. 1.

The department’s head, Gary A. Silverman, MD, PhD, the Harriet B. Spoehrer Professor, promoted the faculty members as part of the department’s aim to advance and integrate clinical and translational research programs throughout the department, the medical school and the Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences.

Promoted were:

Ana Maria Arbeláez, MD, the David English Smith Professor of Medicine and director of the Division of Endocrinology & Diabetes, who studies the effect of diabetes on the brain.

Stephanie A. Fritz, MD, the Ferring Family Chair Professor of Pediatrics, a physician-scientist who studies methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

