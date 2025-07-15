THE RECORD

Pediatrics names two new co-vice chairs 

Ana Maria Arbeláez, MD (left), and Stephanie A. Fritz, MD, have been named co-vice chairs of clinical investigation in the Department of Pediatrics. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

The Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has named two distinguished pediatricians the department’s co-vice chairs of clinical investigation. The new roles were effective Jan. 1. 

The department’s head, Gary A. Silverman, MD, PhD, the Harriet B. Spoehrer Professor, promoted the faculty members as part of the department’s aim to advance and integrate clinical and translational research programs throughout the department, the medical school and the Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences. 

Promoted were: 

  •  Ana Maria Arbeláez, MD, the David English Smith Professor of Medicine and director of the Division of Endocrinology & Diabetes, who studies the effect of diabetes on the brain. 
  • Stephanie A. Fritz, MD, the Ferring Family Chair Professor of Pediatrics, a physician-scientist who studies methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

New staff leadership programming available

Notables

Pediatrics names two new co-vice chairs 

Yue wins Paley Center internship

Brown School members recognized by Gerontological Society of America

Obituaries

Sandra Geary, pianist in Arts & Sciences, 59

Arthur L. Prensky, professor emeritus of neurology, 94

Frank A. Podosek, planetary scientist, 83

Research Wire

Key component to cell division unveiled in 3D 

WashU molecular biologists identify multifunctional virus-sensing protein 

Ornitz receives NIH grant to study lung development 

The View From Here

06.18.25

05.15.25

05.12.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20