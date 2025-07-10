Brown School members recognized by Gerontological Society of America

Fabbre (left), Halvorsen and Morrow-Howell

Vanessa Fabbre and Cal Halvorsen, both associate professors at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, have been named 2025 Gerontological Society of America Fellows, while Nancy Morrow-Howell, the Betty Bofinger Brown Distinguished Professor of Social Policy, received the Barbara J. Berkman Award for Outstanding Interdisciplinary Research, Practice, or Policy in Aging and Health Care.

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation’s oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization focused on aging. It serves more than 6,000 members in over 50 countries. The award presentations will take place at GSA’s 2025 annual scientific meeting, which will be held Nov. 12-15 in Boston.

The society selected 47 new fellows. Fellow status is peer recognition for outstanding contributions to the field of gerontology and represents the highest category of GSA membership. This distinction is given for diverse activities that include research, teaching, administration, public service, practice and notable participation in the society.

The Berkman Award acknowledges many years of significant and substantive career contributions to research, practice and policy in aging and health-care services.