Friedman Center grant to study experiences of ageism

The Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging at WashU has received an 18-month $136,000 grant from the RRF Foundation for Aging to study how older adults understand and experience ageism.

Ageism is “prevalent, invisible and hurts older people and communities,” said Nancy Morrow-Howell, the Bettie Bofinger Brown Distinguished Professor of Social Policy at the Brown School, who leads the study with center co-director Brian Carpenter, a professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences.

The research team is planning a series of focus groups for the study, “Using Older People’s Understanding of Ageism to Develop Interventions to Combat It.”

To expand knowledge about older adults’ experiences with ageism and to help the researchers develop essential elements for an intervention, the Friedman Center will be conducting approximately eight focus groups and getting feedback from more than 60 people aged 60 and older.

Read more information on the Institute for Public Health website.