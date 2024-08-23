Halvorsen elected to officer role with Gerontological Society of America 

Halvorsen

Cal J. Halvorsen, an associate professor at the Brown School, has been elected vice chair of the Gerontological Society of America (GSA)’s Social Research, Policy and Practice (SRPP) section. Halvorsen will begin his term Jan. 1.

GSA, the country’s oldest and largest organization devoted to the field of aging, has more than 5,500 members including researchers, educators and practitioners. The new officers, elected by GSA’s membership, will oversee leadership and strategic planning. The SRPP section focuses on improving policies and services for older adults and their families.

