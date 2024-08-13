THE RECORD

Brown School students named public health ambassadors

Busayo Akinloye (left) and Mayah Clayton.
Akinloye (left) and Clayton

Busayo Akinloye and Mayah Clayton, who are pursuing master’s degrees in public health in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, have been named This Is Public Health (TIPH) Ambassadors for 2024-25 by the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH). They will serve in their roles through June 2025.

Nominated by their institutions, students who participate as ambassadors play a crucial role in raising awareness about the field of public health through a number of activities. These include hosting virtual events, managing TIPH’s social media accounts and creating projects and presentations to bolster interest in public health education and careers.

Akinloye and Clayton join a cohort of 97 graduate students representing 61 ASPPH member schools and programs, making this the largest ambassador cohort in size and member representation since the TIPH ambassador program was established in 2017.

Read more about their role on the Brown School website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Gray appointed interim chief financial officer

County voters can vote at the DUC

Register for summer wellness challenge

Notables

Sachs appointed to Illinois governor’s advisory council

Brown School students named public health ambassadors

Fehniger named to Lymphoma Research Foundation board

Obituaries

Patty Jo Watson, professor emerita in anthropology, 92

Bob Hartzell, WashU staff member, 62

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Research Wire

Ugandan women’s autonomy key to safer sex

Wobbly molecules get a closer look

Li, Rutherford awarded St. Baldrick’s Foundation research grants 

The View From Here

07.31.24

07.10.24

06.19.24

Washington People

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Sade Williams Clayton

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20