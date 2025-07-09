Obituary: Sandra Geary, pianist in Arts & Sciences, 59

Sandra Geary, a teacher of applied music and collaborative pianist in the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Monday, June 23, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital following a short illness. She was 59.



“For decades, Sandra played an essential role in the department,” said Patrick Burke, a professor and chair of music. “She will be remembered for her generosity with students and the kindness and enthusiasm that she shared with all of her colleagues.”

Sandra Geary sits at a piano. (Photo: WashU)

Born in Cobh, County Cork, Ireland, Geary earned diplomas from the Cork School of Music (1985), Trinity College London (1985) and The Royal Schools of Music, London (1986). She then earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the Saint Louis Conservatory of Music in 1989 and continued to teach there until 1994, when she joined The St. Louis Symphony Music School.

Geary first came to WashU in 1991 as accompanist for the WashU Opera. She later joined the music faculty full time. As collaborative pianist, she worked closely with the WashU choirs, often traveling with them on domestic and international tours. She also worked with countless piano students preparing for senior recitals and served as accompanist for all department vocal activities. In addition, Geary served as accompanist for master classes with visiting musicians, including internationally known stars such as soprano Christine Goerke, baritone Nathan Gunn and mezzo soprano MaryAnn McCormick.

Alongside her duties at WashU, Geary spent more than three decades as accompanist for the Bach Society of Saint Louis and more than a decade as pianist for the Webster University Opera Studio. Since 2015, she served as a vocal coach and accompanist for Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ Bayer Fund Artist-in-Training Program and for Union Avenue Opera’s Crescendo! young artist program. She joined Winter Opera St. Louis as collaborative pianist in 2017.

She is survived by her mother, Kathleen, and brother, Michael, as well as by her sister-in-law, Siobhan, and nieces Fiona and Louise.