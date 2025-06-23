THE RECORD

Obituary: John Gleaves, engineering professor emeritus, 79

By Channing Suhl
John Gleaves posing with a molecular model
Gleaves

John Gleaves, a professor emeritus at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Monday, June 2, 2025. He was 79.

Gleaves was a member of the chemical engineering faculty from 1988-2022. His research focused on heterogeneous catalysis.

Gleaves was co-inventor of the Temporal Analysis of Products (TAP) reactor system, which he began while working at Monsanto Co. He received a U.S. patent in 1986. He created Mithra Technologies in 1992, a private company building many of the TAP reactors in use today.

“He shared with his students the wonderment and awe for science,” said Gregory Yablonski, an adjunct professor who co-directed the Heterogeneous Kinetics and Particle Chemistry Laboratory at WashU with Gleaves. “He made science fun and was known for his great stories.”

Gleaves earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Louisville in 1968 and master’s and doctoral degrees in physical chemistry from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1972 and 1975, respectively.

Gleaves is survived by his three children, John, Chris and Cara Gleaves, and other extended family.

Read the full obituary on the McKelvey Engineering website.

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Volunteers invited to join Data Rescue Project

Engaged City fellow applications due

Redevelopment plans announced

Notables

Several alumni earn Fulbright awards

Scott named to Poets & Quants’ ‘Best 40-under-40 MBA Professors’

 He receives environmental engineering award

Obituaries

Obituary: John Gleaves, engineering professor emeritus, 79

James Poag, former chair of German, 90

Jeremy Goldbach, Brown School professor, 42

Research Wire

Machine learning can improve detection of brain cancer from blood

Detailed molecular steps of blood clotting revealed in new study 

Grant renewal funds research on longevity in mammals  

The View From Here

06.18.25

05.15.25

05.12.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20