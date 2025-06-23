Obituary: John Gleaves, engineering professor emeritus, 79

Gleaves

John Gleaves, a professor emeritus at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Monday, June 2, 2025. He was 79.

Gleaves was a member of the chemical engineering faculty from 1988-2022. His research focused on heterogeneous catalysis.

Gleaves was co-inventor of the Temporal Analysis of Products (TAP) reactor system, which he began while working at Monsanto Co. He received a U.S. patent in 1986. He created Mithra Technologies in 1992, a private company building many of the TAP reactors in use today.

“He shared with his students the wonderment and awe for science,” said Gregory Yablonski, an adjunct professor who co-directed the Heterogeneous Kinetics and Particle Chemistry Laboratory at WashU with Gleaves. “He made science fun and was known for his great stories.”

Gleaves earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Louisville in 1968 and master’s and doctoral degrees in physical chemistry from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1972 and 1975, respectively.

Gleaves is survived by his three children, John, Chris and Cara Gleaves, and other extended family.

