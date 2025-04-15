THE RECORD

Bersi named 2025 Young Innovator by Biomedical Engineering Society

By Shawn Ballard
Bersi near a lab bench
Matthew Bersi (right) works with a student in the Soft Tissue Biomechanics Lab. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/WashU)

Matthew Bersi, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a 2025 Young Innovator in Cellular and Molecular Bioengineering by the Biomedical Engineering Society. This recognition is given to junior faculty who have made innovative contributions to the bioengineering field.

Bersi’s research focuses on developing experimental and computational methods to explore how biomechanics and inflammation interact in soft tissues. His primary area of application is cardiovascular disease, where he investigates the immune system’s role in conditions such as hypertension, cardiac fibrosis and vascular injury. This recent award recognizes Bersi’s work investigating the influence of fat, or adipose tissue, on fibroblast mechanobiology and fibrosis.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

