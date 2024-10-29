THE RECORD

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Washington University students take a Metro train ride
Washington University students prepare to board a MetroLink train in August during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)

As part of WashU’s ongoing efforts to improve campus transportation and accessibility, the Office of Sustainability has launched an institutionwide transportation survey.

Data gathered from this survey will provide campus planners key information about the transportation behaviors and preferences of the WashU community and will assist in identifying additional ways to support the different modes that students and employees take to get to and from campuses.

The survey will be open until Nov. 18. To complete the survey, visit the Office of Sustainability website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Gephardt Institute seeks Ethic of Service Award nominations

St. Louis Fellows Program accepting student applications

Notables

Ahrens, Vale, Van Dyck Murphy named Exhibit Columbus research fellows

Carlen wins Association for Women in Science award

Engineering students selected for prestigious fellows program

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Zhao, Musiek receive NIH grant to study neurodegenerative diseases 

Optimizing labor induction focus of WashU Medicine grant

Researchers to develop low-power, high-performance radar systems

The View From Here

10.28.24

10.21.24

10.14.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20