WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Washington University students prepare to board a MetroLink train in August during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)

As part of WashU’s ongoing efforts to improve campus transportation and accessibility, the Office of Sustainability has launched an institutionwide transportation survey.

Data gathered from this survey will provide campus planners key information about the transportation behaviors and preferences of the WashU community and will assist in identifying additional ways to support the different modes that students and employees take to get to and from campuses.

The survey will be open until Nov. 18. To complete the survey, visit the Office of Sustainability website.