WashU Medicine develops new postbaccalaureate training program 

Arbaláez (left), Brookheart and Reeds (Photos: WashU Medicine)

Three WashU Medicine faculty members — Ana Maria Arbeláez, MD, the David English Smith Professor of Medicine; Rita Brookheart, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine; and Dominic Reeds, MD, a professor of medicine — have developed a two-year mentored research experience for scholars who recently completed their bachelor’s degrees. Called the Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (PRIDE), the program is funded by a $405,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and will welcome its first cohort of four students in August.

Enrolled scholars receive hands-on experience in a WashU Medicine laboratory focused on diabetes, endocrinology or metabolic disease. They also participate in coursework, professional development seminars, conferences and retreats, and they receive assistance with the process of applying to a research-focused biomedical graduate program.

Learn more about the program on the John T. Milliken Department of Medicine website.