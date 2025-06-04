Mitra receives innovation award

Robi Mitra (left) has received the Chancellor’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at WashU. The award recognizes the advances he developed to improve the capacity and reduce the cost of genomic screening technologies. Provost Beverly Wendland presented the award at the eighth annual Celebration of Inventors hosted by the Office of Technology Management April 24. (Photo: Tina McGrath/WashU Medicine)

Robi Mitra, the Alvin Goldfarb Distinguished Professor of Computational Biology in the Department of Genetics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Chancellor’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship for developing new genomic technologies that have allowed dramatic reductions in the cost of DNA sequencing.

The award was presented at the Office of Technology Management’s annual Celebration of Inventors, which also honored the successes in innovation from WashU faculty from the previous calendar year.

WashU has jumped 11 places to 26th on the National Academy of Inventors‘ list of the top 100 U.S. universities granted U.S. utility patents. WashU as a whole was awarded 82 U.S. patents last year.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.