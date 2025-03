The National Academy of Inventors recently named WashU to its Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted Utility Patents. The university jumped 18 spots, placing #38 with a total of 82 patents awarded in 2024.

The previous year, WashU was #56 on the list, with 56 patents.

Released annually by the academy since 2013, the list spotlights the top universities holding U.S. utility patents, a leading indicator of research and innovation taking place within academic institutions. View the full list here.