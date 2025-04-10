THE RECORD

Leuthardt, Mitra selected as AIMBE fellows

WashU Medicine’s Eric C. Leuthardt (left) and Robi Mitra have been named fellows of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) has named two new fellows from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The two faculty members join 30 of their WashU colleagues already in the organization, including seven who were inducted last year

Eric C. Leuthardt, MD, the Shi H. Huang Professor of Neurological Surgery, and Robi Mitra, PhD, the Alvin Goldfarb Distinguished Professor of Computational Biology in the Department of Genetics, will be inducted March 31 in Arlington, Va., along with 169 other new fellows from across the United States. Leuthardt is also an affiliate faculty member in biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

The AIMBE’s College of Fellows is highly selective; candidates are nominated each year by their peers for their outstanding contributions to engineering and medical research, practice or education. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

