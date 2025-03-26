THE RECORD

Grant supports PET scans to track inflammation in Parkinson’s disease 

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is supporting a WashU Medicine effort to track neuroinflammation in the brains of patients with Parkinson’s disease. The five-year $3 million grant will allow co-principal investigators Zhude (Will) Tu, PhD, a professor of radiology, and Joel S. Perlmutter, MD, a professor of neurology and of radiology, to use radiotracers to track inflammation in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease using PET scans. 

Tu (left) and Perlmutter

Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease in the U.S., after Alzheimer’s disease. A hallmark of the condition is neuroinflammation, but there is little understanding of where, or in what pattern, the inflammation spreads in the brain.  

Tu, who is also the director of the Precision Radiotheranostics Translation Center at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, and Perlmutter intend to validate the effectiveness of a specific radiotracer to target inflammatory cells in the brains of model organisms. Through years of collaborative effort to investigate and characterize radiotracers in neuroinflammation of animals, the team identified a promising radiotracer that they have received FDA approval to transfer into clinical investigation for human use. They are now further investigating it in banked patient brain tissue samples, as well as in-clinic Parkinson’s patients, with the long-term goal of identifying new therapeutic targets for the disease.  

Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Learn about inspiring people at WashU

WUSTL Key gets updated

Notables

Wolford wins NCAA title in swimming

Open Educational Resources awards announced

Faculty selected for global health leadership program

Obituaries

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Floyd Bloom, emeritus trustee, 88

Carl W. Conrad, classics scholar, 90

Research Wire

Grant supports PET scans to track inflammation in Parkinson’s disease 

Uncovering the electrochemistry of condensates

Crystallizing time

The View From Here

03.17.25

03.03.25

02.24.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20